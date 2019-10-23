Vande Kerk, Frances L. Smith

(nee Valliere), 89, on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late F.J. Smith, Jr. and John Vande Kerk; loving mother of F. James Smith of St. Louis, Tom (Anne) Smith of Columbia, MO, Cindy Piephoff of St. Louis, and Chris (Doug) Becker of Coppell, TX; dear grandmother and great-grandmother of many. She will also be remembered by John's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Services: Graveside services 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 5239 W. Florissant Rd. 63115. Please meet by 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery main entrance. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.