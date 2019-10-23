Frances L. Smith Vande Kerk

Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:45 PM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
5239 W. Florissant Rd.
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
5239 W. Florissant Rd.
Obituary
Vande Kerk, Frances L. Smith

(nee Valliere), 89, on Monday, October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late F.J. Smith, Jr. and John Vande Kerk; loving mother of F. James Smith of St. Louis, Tom (Anne) Smith of Columbia, MO, Cindy Piephoff of St. Louis, and Chris (Doug) Becker of Coppell, TX; dear grandmother and great-grandmother of many. She will also be remembered by John's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Services: Graveside services 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 5239 W. Florissant Rd. 63115. Please meet by 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery main entrance. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
