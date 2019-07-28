Hickenlooper, George L. Jr. 83, died suddenly at home Thursday, July 18 of a heart attack. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Jane Thatcher; his grandson, Charles V. Hickenlooper, and his daughter-in-law, Suzanne (George III, deceased). Dr. Hickenlooper was a professor emeritus from Lindenwood University and a published playwright with a Doctorate in Fine Arts from Yale University School of Drama. He donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Old Cathedral Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019