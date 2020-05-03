Nooney, Gregory J. III Gregory was born August 18, 1955 and having received last rites passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Son of Gregory J. Nooney Jr. and the late Mildred Zilliken Nooney and sibling of Patricia Nooney (Patrick Byrne), Michael Nooney (Christina), and the late Vincent Nooney (wife Lisa surviving). Father to Jennifer Kammerer (Topher) and Meghan Bradley (Chris), Grandfather to Harrison Bradley and Addison Bradley. Uncle to Nicholas Nooney, Kristen Nooney, Robert Nooney, Athena Nooney and Truman Nooney. Mr. Nooney was a principal at the Nooney Company, a commercial real estate firm, until health concerns prompted his retirement. Mr. Nooney's health did not deter him from pursuing his two passions as an accomplished pianist and an elite swimmer, capturing the coveted Missouri Athletic Club Aquaman Award for swimming 500 miles in a single year. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 8770 Manchester Rd., St Louis, MO 63144 A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





