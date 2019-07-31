Harold F. Lehmann

Lehmann, Harold F. age 95, Weldon Spring, MO, asleep in Jesus, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Loving husband for 66 years of the late JoAnn Lehmann (nee Ewen); dear father of David R. (the late Donna) Lehmann of St. Charles, MO and Daniel J. (Julia) Lehmann of Chicago, IL; grandfather of Felicia (Andrew) Niermann, Elliott (Christine) Lehmann, Jennifer (Matthew) LaRue and Beth (Matthew) Hall; great-grandfather of 15; brother of the late Marvin Lehmann and the late Doris Cooper; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Harold served in the US Army in 1945-1946. He was elected to Ellisville, MO Board of Trustees for four years, one as treasurer and two as chairman. A member of St. John's Lutheran Church since 1947 where he served as financial secretary, on the Board of Elders, secretary, and two years as president. Services: Funeral service at Pathfinder Church (previously St. John's Lutheran Church), 15800 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ellisville. If desired, contributions may be made to Lutheran Senior Services. Visitation at the church, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019
