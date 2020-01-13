|
Morrison, Harriet E.
passed away at the age of 83, peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, along with her loving husband Jack. The nursing staff moved their beds next to each other so they could be together in their final hours. For over 65 years they lived together, laughed together, loved together, and passed away together. The perfect ending to the perfect love story. Harriet was a member of Moolah Temple Club & Eastern Star. She was loved by many and she will be greatly missed. Harriet is preceded in death by parents Harry and Ethel Sprunk; son, the late John J. Morrison III. Harriet is survived by son James (Lisa) Morrison; Grandchildren, Bradley and Kelsey Morrison; bonus daughter Sue Robbins (Jim) Wagener; Grandchildren Alicia, Denise, SPC Jonathan-James and Addison Diedrich; beloved friends Wayne Price (Mayer & Eckhardt family), Gary (Laura) Hammann, Roger (Kathy) Schmidt, Lucille Kramer; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and other beloved friends and relatives. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the staff at Woodlands Nursing Home and Alternative Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care.
Services: Graveside Services will held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Parklawn Cemetery, 1800 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harriet can be made to the , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. A Kutis South County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020