St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet E. Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet E. Morrison Obituary

Morrison, Harriet E.

passed away at the age of 83, peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, along with her loving husband Jack. The nursing staff moved their beds next to each other so they could be together in their final hours. For over 65 years they lived together, laughed together, loved together, and passed away together. The perfect ending to the perfect love story. Harriet was a member of Moolah Temple Club & Eastern Star. She was loved by many and she will be greatly missed. Harriet is preceded in death by parents Harry and Ethel Sprunk; son, the late John J. Morrison III. Harriet is survived by son James (Lisa) Morrison; Grandchildren, Bradley and Kelsey Morrison; bonus daughter Sue Robbins (Jim) Wagener; Grandchildren Alicia, Denise, SPC Jonathan-James and Addison Diedrich; beloved friends Wayne Price (Mayer & Eckhardt family), Gary (Laura) Hammann, Roger (Kathy) Schmidt, Lucille Kramer; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and other beloved friends and relatives. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the staff at Woodlands Nursing Home and Alternative Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care.

Services: Graveside Services will held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Parklawn Cemetery, 1800 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harriet can be made to the , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. A Kutis South County service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now