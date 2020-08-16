1/1
J. Thomas "Tom" Hurley
Hurley, J. Thomas "Tom"

Tom Hurley, devoted husband of 62 years and father of seven children, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at his home in Frontenac, Missouri. Tom is survived by his wife, Fleury, and children, Tom, Susie, Paddy, Brian, Ken, Amy and Sara, along with nine grandchildren who he adored. Born in 1930 and raised in St. Louis, he graduated from St. Louis Country Day School, then attended Stanford University (California) graduating with a Fine Arts degree, which led to a long and successful advertising career at Gardner Advertising and Ralston Purina.

Tom enjoyed a life full of creative endeavors. Aside from being a skilled painter, he studied several languages, modern and classical literature, architecture, music and had a deep love of words and fine expressions. He was a devoted, practicing Roman Catholic. He always enjoyed hearing stories and having thoughtful conversations. His extraordinary wit and empathy endeared him to all - long term friends or those who encountered him only briefly. There is nothing he enjoyed more than a good laugh.

His devotion to Fleury and the children knew no bounds. He made himself available to everyone and encouraged his family to appreciate and experience the gifts that life offered.

Tom spent the last 10+ years of his life battling Parkinson's Disease with great courage and his characteristic gentle dignity.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thomas and Ruth Hurley, and his beloved brother, David G. Hurley, with whom he is now reunited. The family asks that tribute donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.

Services: Visitation Friday August 21, 9:00 – 10:30 am at Bopp Chapel, followed by 11:00 am mass at St. Peters Catholic Church in Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
I was saddened to learn of the passing of Tom. We were 1st cousins and knew each other from childhood. I best remember Tom for his quick wit and hilarious takes on the vagaries of life and living. A terrific wordsmith. Thursday night dinners at Grandmothers were shining moments of levity and family. My condolences to Fleury, and of course the seven fine children, and grandchildren, his late brother David was also so much as my being much younger, I was always amazed at the collection of fine and varied artifacts that for them were collectors items yet to me they were amazing "toys" that made me grow up a little faster. I regret that I will not attend the visitation, but plan to be there for the Service at St. Peters. Again, I send my deepest sympathies on the loss of both a close relative, a fine gentleman, a co-trustee with me of the Jay-Sea Trust, now liquidated. and his even finer extended family. His mother Ruth, my mother's sister, and his father, my Uncle Tom, who lived into his post-hundred years and had the motto of his long life as having the boundaries of "PATIENCE" as a virtue.
JOHN M ROLWING
Family
August 16, 2020
I was Tom’s investment advisor many years ago. We had primarily a business relationship but remember his great sense of humor and caring personality. RIP Tom, a great guy.
Joe Rechter
Friend
