Hurley, J. Thomas "Tom"

Tom Hurley, devoted husband of 62 years and father of seven children, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at his home in Frontenac, Missouri. Tom is survived by his wife, Fleury, and children, Tom, Susie, Paddy, Brian, Ken, Amy and Sara, along with nine grandchildren who he adored. Born in 1930 and raised in St. Louis, he graduated from St. Louis Country Day School, then attended Stanford University (California) graduating with a Fine Arts degree, which led to a long and successful advertising career at Gardner Advertising and Ralston Purina.

Tom enjoyed a life full of creative endeavors. Aside from being a skilled painter, he studied several languages, modern and classical literature, architecture, music and had a deep love of words and fine expressions. He was a devoted, practicing Roman Catholic. He always enjoyed hearing stories and having thoughtful conversations. His extraordinary wit and empathy endeared him to all - long term friends or those who encountered him only briefly. There is nothing he enjoyed more than a good laugh.

His devotion to Fleury and the children knew no bounds. He made himself available to everyone and encouraged his family to appreciate and experience the gifts that life offered.

Tom spent the last 10+ years of his life battling Parkinson's Disease with great courage and his characteristic gentle dignity.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thomas and Ruth Hurley, and his beloved brother, David G. Hurley, with whom he is now reunited. The family asks that tribute donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.

Services: Visitation Friday August 21, 9:00 – 10:30 am at Bopp Chapel, followed by 11:00 am mass at St. Peters Catholic Church in Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com