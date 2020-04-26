Leyes, Jack E. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn J. Leyes (nee Sylvester); dear father of Timothy (Denise) Leyes and Daniel (Carolyn) Leyes, Cynthia Leyes, Catherine (Stuart) Cummings, Douglas (Kimberly) Leyes and Jacqueline (Shawn) Bergquist; dear grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 9; son of the late Emil O. and Elsie S. Leyes; dear brother of the late Leona Hawkinson; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Mr. Leyes was retired from the United States Army, a member of VFW Post #7106 in Ennis, TX, a member of St. Joseph Parish (Machester), and a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society and Young at Heart Senior Citizen group at St. Joseph's parish. A devoted Chicago Cubs fan. Services: In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent dePaul Society at St. Joseph's Parish (Machester). Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.collierfuneralhome.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.