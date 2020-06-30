Been, James A. "Jim"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy R. Been (nee Stone) and the late MaryJane O. Been (nee Doerhoff); loving father of Michael A. (Danielle), Jim A. (Carrie), Judy M. (Javier), Lisa G., Mary J., Tess A. (Scott) Tippetts, Russell S. (Jennifer), Timothy B. (Christina), Mona (Tim), Byron (Tami) and Keith (Stephanie); cherished grandfather of Justin, Megan (Dana), Christian, Dalia, Julian, Abriela, Maxwell, Chase, Olivia, Hannah Ruth, Benjamin Thomas, Abigail Presley, MaryJane, Curtis, Mitchell, Cecilia, Sarah, Chrissy, Nathan, Craig and Ian; great-grandfather of Christian, Cooper and Averi; admired brother of the late Joseph Miller, Francis Miller, Russell Been, Michael Been, William Been, Eyleen Bickell and Cathryn Baldwin; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Jim was a decorated St. Louis County Police Officer and retired after 36 years of service. Jim enjoyed his retirement and travelling the country with his wife Dorothy. He is gone but never forgotten.

Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, July 2 from 3-8 p.m. A private funeral Mass for family and friends will be held at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church. Contributions to Backstoppers or a hospice organization of your choice greatly appreciated.