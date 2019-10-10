Kaskowitz, Jerome "Jerry"

October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Kaskowitz for 62 wonderful years; dear father and father-in-law of Lori Kenward (John), Lawrence Kaskowitz and Debra Lofdahl (Peter); dear grandfather of Emily Kenward, Sara Kenward, Nicholas Lofdahl and Katherine Lofdahl; dear brother of Roslyn Glaser (Leonard) and David Kaskowitz (Susan); dear brother-in-law of Alan Kofsky (Jackie); dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 11 at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, Congregation B'nai Amoona and the Jewish Food Pantry. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.