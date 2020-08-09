Kaiser, John F. Jr.

age 92, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Loving husband of Henrietta Kaiser (nee Jacksina); loving father of John F. (Yvonne) Kaiser III and the late James Kaiser; loving grandfather of Katlyn; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A Memorial Visitation will be held at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, August 13 from 12:30 until service at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Lung Association appreciated. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.