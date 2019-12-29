Mooney, John J.

John J. Mooney, was born at home on December 16, 1934 in Washington, Missouri and he died at home on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019.

John is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ann Mooney. John was a loving father to children, Deborah Overschmidt, and husband Kevin. Linda Walker. Michael Mooney and wife Dorothy, and Bridget Mooney. John was a cherished grandpa to Andy, Lindsay, Erin, Kristen, Kevin, Mary and Patrick. He was also a great-grandpa to Dominic, Aiden, Haley and Lillie. John was also a very dear Uncle, a Cousin and a Friend to so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Pearl (Klemme) and brothers Thomas, Dave, Eddie, and sister Betty Curran.

John was a proud member of Operating Engineers, Local 513; and held in high regard being an honored 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus. He was as strong as a mountain and his character matched his strength. He was born at a time when men acted like men and women acted like women. When men were expected to 'pull their own weight' and never ask for "hand-outs". Born at a time when a husband or father's memories of their past became their motivation to work harder for a better future. Always striving to leave a solid legacy for their children, there was a respect and loyalty code which was the cornerstone of their character. Some say, the ultimate measure of a man is where he stands in times of pain, discomfort, adversity and challenges. It's not how many times they are knocked down – but how many times they get back up again. If all that is true – then no better statements could illustrate how John Mooney lived his life. He conquered every illness or obstacle head-on and never wavered.

You are invited to celebrate his life.

Services: Visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home – 709 Union Street, Pacific, MO. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church – 1107 Summit Dr, Catawissa, MO.