Schmitz, Joseph Alphonse age 84, of St. Louis MO, passed on May 3, 2020. Joseph was born on Dec. 22, 1935 in Kirkwood, MO. He graduated from Eugene Coyle High School in 1953, served in the U.S. Navy, received an Associate Degree in Commerce & Finance from St. Louis University in 1962 and worked as an accountant at St. Louis University for 40 years. He married Sandra on Sept. 25, 1965 and was married for 39 years until Sandra's passing in 2005. Joseph enjoyed reading, home improvement projects, car rides in the country, driving his 1968 VW Fastback and trips to Colorado and Florida. He was involved in St. Monica's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Missouri VW Club. He was a devout Catholic whose faith guided him in every aspect of his life. Joseph is survived by his children Ann Schmitz, Mark Schmitz, Suzanne Szak and Kathleen Williams, 9 grandchildren and siblings Robert Schmitz, Mary Theresa Walker, John Schmitz and Bill Schmitz. Services: A celebration of life Mass will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church at a later date this year. Joseph's ashes will be interred at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery and name inscribed on the cemetery monument dedicated to St Louis University body donors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Knights of Columbus or Our Lady's Inn.