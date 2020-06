From DENISE FULEIHAN AND OUR FAMILY. In loving memory of my childhood best friend Kenny Picker Who just passed away Today this morning June 20, 2020. We will always love you Kenny. I have known Ken since I was a young teenager. He was my roommate with my other friends for a long time & when I first moved from St. Louis to Las Vegas. He was always there for me if I needed him. He loved my family, my mom, my sister Debbie (who we called Boug)and her kids Adam, Andrew and Amelia. See you in heaven #Kennypicker ❤YOU WILL BE MISSED TREMENDOUSLY ! Rest In Peace

Denise Fuleihan

Friend