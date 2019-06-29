Eschbach, Leonard A. Died peacefully at age 90, June 27, 2019. Loving husband of the late Doris Mae Eschbach, (nee Witte); devoted father of Leonard T. (Lisa), the late Dennis A. (Deborah), Terrence W. (Mayra), Barry R. (Susan) and Mary I. Chadduck (Donald); beloved grandfather of Carl, Elizabeth (Stephen), Paul, Rebecca, Ryan, Colton, Jamie, Jason (Paula), Jordan, Taylor, Torrie and great-grandfather of Hayes Marie. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Leonard was drawn to a profession of helping others in various sales positions from appliance parts to automobiles. In retirement, he continued to enjoy working with the public in sales of sporting goods, followed by 19 years of service at Ace Hardware, all of which centered on his interest in and kindheartedness for others. Leonard was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He particularly enjoyed teaching his children, grandchildren and others to fish. His family relished in his passion and respect for the outdoors, especially enjoying the view of deer, turkey and other wildlife from his home, and the camping trips we shared. Leonard was a friend to everyone he met. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Our family thanks his caregivers at Mason Pointe and LSS Hospice for their care and compassion. Services: Funeral Mass Monday, July 1st, 9:00 a.m., at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 12934 Marine Ave., St. Louis, MO 63146. Interment at Jefferson Barracks. Visitation Sunday, June 30th, 4-8:00 p.m. at Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 North Lindbergh Blvd., St. Ann, MO 63074.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019