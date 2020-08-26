Lucille Blesi

Blesi, Lucille

(nee' Mazzella), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, August 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Frank

Blesi and daughter Fran Foster. Loving mother of Connie (Bob) Schipani, Frank (Sue) Blesi, and Ann Marie (James) Carroll; doting grandmother to Michael (Bomee), Jennifer (Travis), Andrea (Nick), Matthew (Melissa), Elise, Brendan, Elizabeth and Anthony; loving great-grandmother to Aaron, Nathaniel, Emily, Naomi, Hudson and Maddox.

Lucy grew up in a loving family of 10 children in West Virginia. A first generation Italian-American, Lucy quit school early to help her family and take care of her seven younger siblings. Her boundless energy and compassionate heart led her to "borrow" her oldest sister's ID and travel to Detroit to work in the factories during WWII. She was, however, soon discovered and sent home.

Her adventurous spirit then took her to New York where she met and married Frank, a WWII veteran, in 1950. They had four children and over the years lived in New York, Washington DC, California and Georgia, finally retiring in Missouri, close to the youngest grandkids. Everywhere she lived, she forged friendships and cared for those who needed her kindness and compassion.

Lucy was a charter member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary-Post 3211 in New York and an active volunteer for various organizations throughout the years. She loved entertaining and shared her love and talent for cooking with everyone she knew. Her baked mostaccioli is legendary! Lucy had a full and loving life. She was grateful for that and so are we!

Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Circle of Concern Food Pantry or St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Louis. Memorial visitation Friday 12-1 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.