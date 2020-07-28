Hagerty Kellar, Marie Therese

Born October 11, 1934. Died July 23, 2020. Marie "Terry" was the daughter of Paul and Frances Robyn. Wife of John Cullen Hagerty Sr., who was murdered on 3/17/1972. But who by the Grace of God found love again in John Kellar. Love was never a problem for Terry. She gave it. Always. If it was with countless children she taught at the Miram School in Webster Groves or the unconditional love she gave to her children, John Cullen and Anne Rose Hagerty, Stephen, Joyce, Bob, Barb, Michael and Richard Kellar and the eleventeen dozen of our friends growing up, sorry Mom. Her love always will be missed. Her memory never forgotten. And with comfort we know that she is going to spend eternity with the people she loved. She is survived by love, patience and forgiveness and faith. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It was just her style. She didn't really like flowers anyway. We love you Mom.