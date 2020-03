Rhyne, Marilyn

80, passed February 27, 2020. She is survived by husband Jim, three sons, Jim, Robert, and Jeff, daughter-in-law Kim, grandson Rowan, brother Bill, several cousins, one nephew. Donations: Parents as Teachers at https://parentsasteachers.org/donate-1

Services: Saturday, March 7 at the United Church of Christ in Claremont, CA