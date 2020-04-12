Holden, Mary Ann

(nee Vatterott) died Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounding by her family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gerald "Jerry" Holden, her sons Matthew Holden (Kathy Scoggin), Gregory Holden (Denise?) Joseph Holden (Carol) and her daughter, Mary P. Holden (Patrick Wood), granddaughters Sarah Holden and Becky Rennels, and four grandsons Jonathan Holden (Shayda Teymourpour) Eric Holden (Kristin) Joseph Holden and Jacob Holden. A great-granddaughter Ellie Morozovich and a great-grandson due in the end of May. She is also survived by numerous siblings Kathleen Valenta (Richard), Gregory Vatterott (Susan), John Vatterott (Joan), Catherine Vatterott-Langton, Susan Bresnen, Claire Hundelt (Bruce), Winnifred Greathouse (Mike), Genevieve Coughlin (Jim), Chris Vatterott (Nancy) Robert Vatterott (Martha) and Betty Vatterott and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her fathers, Gregory Vatterott and Charles F. Vatterott Jr., her mother Mary Patricia Vatterott (nee Dolan), four sisters and one brother.

Mary Ann and Jerry celebrated 60 years of marriage on August 29, 2019. Throughout the 60 years they raised four children instilling strong family values and bonds between all of them.

She loved and supported many but she would do anything for her grandchildren as evidenced by driving Jake to 8 different stores to find a model Jaguar XJ8 so he could give it to his Grandpa for Christmas; taking all the grandchildren to Lake of Ozarks for spring break by herself; putting on lipstick before going into the bait shop to get bait for them to fish with; taking Joe to Bass Pro and buying a bow and target and only using it twice because that was Joe's interest; asking Sarah what socks she had on and always preferred when they were unmatched; a fork to the elbows on the table; spending time at the beach with Jonathan, Eric and Matt and yell "bar's open" at noon but they waited until 3:30; being introduced to Lucy (Eric and Kristin dog) and prosecco at Eric and Kristin's new house for a family birthday celebration and drinking the entire bottle; going to sporting events; making cookies with Sarah; and dancing with Grandpa in the kitchen to Lou Bega, "Mombo Number 5" while making dinner.

Family was important and wanted to continue the legacy started by her father of getting to know each other. To that end Mary Ann had Tea parties for her little nieces complete with all the goodies any little girl and mother loved.

In 1969 in Chapel Hill, NC she, Jerry and the kids worked on the Mayoral campaign of Howard Lee, who was the first African American to be elected mayor in Chapel Hill and a majority -white city in the south.

She was a graduate of Fontbonne with a degree in Nutrition that she drew upon that degree all her life and was an amazing cook. She loved the color yellow, had the most beautiful smile, was always a lady and as her son said, "wow she has great teeth". We love you.