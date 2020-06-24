Nava, Michael J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Loving husband of Linda Nava (nee Moore); loving father of Dawn (Jeff) Stremlau, Stephanie (Mike) Kleffner, Brian (Kelli) Coles and Missy (Joe) Rothermich; loving Papa of Vera, Gavin, Lily, Max, Laney, Liam, Ashlyn and AJ; dear brother of Larry (Ann) and John (Terri) Nava, Mary Lou (the late Tom) Eakin and Pam (Bill) Vollmer; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 26, 9:30 for 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Interment private at JB. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rock Steady Boxing STL-Crestwood or American Parkinson's Association. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.