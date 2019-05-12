Voigt, Nicholas Frederick Jr. 84, died on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family in his home in Manchester, MO. He is survived by his wife, Marge (Margaret Mary Thorpe) who he married on Oct. 17, 1964; daughters Rita (Ken) Knesel and Nancy (Ray) Adams; grandchildren Sam, Nicole, Josie, Raymond, Maggie, Lillie, Nora, Thomas and Matthew; and sisters Judy (Don) Crancer and Jane (Jerry) Sodoma. He is preceded in death by his son Daniel, brother James and his parents Nicholas and Eleanor Voigt. Nick was born August 18, 1934. He served in the U.S. Army as a communication specialist and retired after 35 years with AT&T into a life of volunteer service supporting his Catholic faith. He was adored by his grandchildren and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Services: Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's of Manchester with reception/visitation following. Procession to Jefferson Barracks for a 2 p.m. burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to the Passionist Nuns or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019