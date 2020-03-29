Wallace, Phyllis Muhlenbruch

died peacefully and gracefully at home on March 24, 2020, having lived a beautiful life as beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, Oma and friend.

Phyllis was born on March 3, 1941, in Pittsburgh, to Carl and Agnes Muhlenbruch, who

predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Joan (Fred) Wenk; Richard, her husband of 55 years; four children: Jennifer (Phil) Ebeling, Brooks (Katie) Wallace, Hannah (Mark) Murray, and Sarah (Ben) Doepke; and nine grandchildren: Emma, Lillian, Sophie, Henry, James, Lew, Hazel, Ada and Felix. She was loved and cherished by her family.

Phyllis devoted her life to serving the Lord through her syndicated radio show Woman to Woman, nationwide speaking engagements and numerous Bible study groups. She found joy in spending summers with her family and friends in Arcadia, Michigan. Throughout her life, Phyllis retained her positivity, grace, and faith in the Lord. May her memory be eternal.

Services: A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held in the future, when current restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran School for the Phyllis Muhlenbruch Wallace Scholarship Fund or Concordia Seminary for the Carl & Agnes Muhlenbruch Honorary Scholarship. Please make your donation payable to the organization of your choice and mail to Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.barrywilsonfuneralhome.com