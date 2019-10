Koert, Randolph H. Sr.

Asleep if Jesus Wednesday October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley J. Koert (nee Heislen); dear father of Randolph Koert Jr. and the late Keithand Terry Koert; dear grandfather of the late Nathan Kasper. Our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Monday Nov. 4, 5-7pm at HUTCHENS Mortuary and 9-10am day at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, Florissant.Funeral Service 10am at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church.Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery.