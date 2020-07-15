Fuller, Richard Dale Sr.

passed away, Friday, July 10, 2020. Loving husband of Peggy Jeane Fuller. Dear father of Rick (Dawn) and Steve Fuller. Dear grandfather of PJ Fuller, Brittany Wade and Tyler Wade.

Services: Roadside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.