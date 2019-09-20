Swaine, Richard Lloyd

Dr. Richard Lloyd Swaine, age 85, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed peacefully September 18th surrounded by family at Laclede Groves in Webster Groves, Missouri.

Richard was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Ralph and Mary Swaine (Reid) and was the youngest of two. He moved to Missouri in 1957 where he met his beloved wife Mary Ann. He earned his PhD in Social Work from Washington University and spent his career giving back through teaching social work at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.

We'll remember him as a great listener, trusted friend, author, artist, lover of the natural world, and an avid fisherman.

He is held in cherished memory by wife Mary Ann (Thieret), sister Nancy Nystrom, sons Steve (Lisa), David (Carrie), grandchildren Trevor (Jacquie), Rose (Chris), Samuel, and Audrey.

Services: Celebration of Life for friends and family at Spink Pavilion at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Monday, September 23, 5:30pm - 8:30pm. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Missouri Botanical Garden, the Missouri Department of Conservation or Laclede Groves.