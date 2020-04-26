Menner, Father Robert J. St. Louis Archidiosecan Priest of 52 years passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Loving son of the late Adolph and Louise (Toenjes) Menner; loving brother of Betty (Bill) Boland, Mary Lee (Dave) Dunmire, Carol (Pat) McMahon and the late Adolph Jr. (Doris) Menner; loving uncle of LuAnn (Tom) Noelke, Tom (Shauna), John (Susan), Jim (Sharon) and Matt Menner, Terry (Joan) Boland, Kris (Tom) Kraft, Doug (Maureen) Boland, David (Suzanne) and Derek (Kathy) Dunmire, Carrie (Tim) Probst and the late Tim Boland and many more family and friends. Father Bob spread PEACE, LOVE, AND HAPPINESS everywhere he went. He will be remembered by all for his friendship, generosity, listening skills and great sermons. He was deeply committed to his missionary work in Bolivia, but when health reasons brought him back home, he continued to serve the many parishes of the St. Louis Diocese with that same love and devotion. A la familia Hispanic del padre Roberto, dice 'PAZ, AMOR, Y ALEGRIA.' Services: There will be a private interment for family only. A celebration of Father Robert's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Society of Propagation of the Faith Bolivian Missions, Cardinal Rigali Center, 20 Archbishop May Drive, St. Louis, MO 63119. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.

