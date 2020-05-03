Robert W. Overkamp
Overkamp, Robert W. Sunday April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. Overkamp (nee Myerscough). Dear father of Bob Overkamp and Brent Overkamp Sr. Dear grandfather of Bobby (Kara) Schafer Overkamp, Amber (Dan) Webb, Tony, Alan, Brent Jr. and A J Overkamp. Dear brother of Bill Overkamp, Pat Tabaka and Judy Overkamp. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. His family would like to thank the many people at ALSV for the loving care they gave Bob in the last 17 months. They are truly the heroes. God bless you all. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Thursday May 7, 3-6 p.m. Memorial service private for family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Parkinson's Disease Association, the National Kidney Foundation or the Down Syndrome Association appreciated.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
