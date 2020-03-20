Sally "Sara" Wells

Obituary
Wells, Sally "Sara"

(Duran), 90, of Springfield, IL, formerly of St. Louis, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Sally is survived by her children, James (Kathea) Buck, Maureen (Bill) Keithley, Sally (Ed) Wojcicki, Michael Buck (Lori Hupfer), and Daniel (Holly) Buck; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Ann's Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
