LaFontaine, Sarah F. (nee Gillespie), Wed., April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Shostrand Sr. & Donald LaFontaine; dear mother of Linda (George) Schaefer, John (Sue) Shostrand, Jr. & the late Joyce (survived by Harold) Gamache; loving grandmother of David Gamache, George Schaefer, Angela Abner, Brittany Spavale, John Shostrand. Jennifer Shostrand & Michael Shostrand; our dear great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, May 21, 4-8 p.m. and Friday, May 22, 9 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



