Sarah F. LaFontaine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaFontaine, Sarah F. (nee Gillespie), Wed., April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Shostrand Sr. & Donald LaFontaine; dear mother of Linda (George) Schaefer, John (Sue) Shostrand, Jr. & the late Joyce (survived by Harold) Gamache; loving grandmother of David Gamache, George Schaefer, Angela Abner, Brittany Spavale, John Shostrand. Jennifer Shostrand & Michael Shostrand; our dear great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, May 21, 4-8 p.m. and Friday, May 22, 9 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Visitation
09:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Service
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Interment
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved