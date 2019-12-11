Sister Susan Birk S.S.N.D.

Birk, S.S.N.D., Sr. Susan

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday, December 9, 2019. Our beloved relative, friend, Sister in religious community and S.S.N.D. associates.

Services: Visitation at The Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Then taken to the Theresa Center/Motherhouse Chapel, 320 E. Ripa Ave. for visitation from 5:30 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Interment Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to The School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 appreciated. A KUTIS CITY service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
