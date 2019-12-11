Birk, S.S.N.D., Sr. Susan

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday, December 9, 2019. Our beloved relative, friend, Sister in religious community and S.S.N.D. associates.

Services: Visitation at The Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Then taken to the Theresa Center/Motherhouse Chapel, 320 E. Ripa Ave. for visitation from 5:30 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Interment Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to The School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125 appreciated. A KUTIS CITY service.