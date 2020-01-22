Sylvia Shapiro

Obituary
Shapiro, Sylvia

January 20, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Stanley Shapiro. Dear mother of Paul (Dianne) Shapiro and Richard (Janice Bischoff) Shapiro. Loving grandmother of Andrew (Darcy) Shapiro, Risa (Paul) Andersen, Tyler Shapiro, Dustin (Emily) Shapiro and Mykel (Carson) Hardy. Dear great grandmother of Emmett and Patrick Shapiro and Evan Andersen. Beloved sister of the late Sol (Fanya) Reiter and Edna (Norman) Michael. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, January 26, 10:30 AM at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
