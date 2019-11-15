Doerr, Thomas David

July 30, 1957–November 12, 2019. Son of Rosemary Kisling Doerr and the late Louis J. Doerr, Jr. Loving husband of Kathleen (Cain), dear father of Kevin and Eric. Dear brother of Louis John, III (Ann Howland); Susan (Allen Mathieu), Lawrence (Anne Lueckenhoff) and Mary Cecile/Sally (Jerome Doyle). Dearest uncle, cousin, and brother-in-law.

Services: Visitation Fri., Nov. 15, 2019, 4:00–8:00 p.m., John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave., 63116). Funeral Mass Sat., Nov. 16, 10:30 a.m. from Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (1919 South 7th Street, 63104) Interment, Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church appreciated.