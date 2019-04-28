Gaus, Walgard Wiegold Walgard Wiegold Gaus, Jr. was born 9/22/29 and passed away on 1/29/19. Wally served in the US Coast Guard as Communication Officer on the Ramsden, overseeing her transfer from Hawaii to Oregon in 1954. His civilian career was as a chemical engineer. He bought and remodeled his home near Shaw's Garden in the 60s, and was proud of it's unique architecture and his art collection. Illness forced a move to L.A. to be near his sister, Marilyn Picken, and her five children, who survive him. Wally also leaves his cousin, Thomas Vetter. Friends are welcome. Services: Monday, 4-29-19, at 11:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, 2900 Sheridan Rd.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019