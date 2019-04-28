Walgard Wiegold Gaus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walgard Wiegold Gaus.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gaus, Walgard Wiegold Walgard Wiegold Gaus, Jr. was born 9/22/29 and passed away on 1/29/19. Wally served in the US Coast Guard as Communication Officer on the Ramsden, overseeing her transfer from Hawaii to Oregon in 1954. His civilian career was as a chemical engineer. He bought and remodeled his home near Shaw's Garden in the 60s, and was proud of it's unique architecture and his art collection. Illness forced a move to L.A. to be near his sister, Marilyn Picken, and her five children, who survive him. Wally also leaves his cousin, Thomas Vetter. Friends are welcome. Services: Monday, 4-29-19, at 11:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, 2900 Sheridan Rd.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.