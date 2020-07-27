My Sweet little Brother, You took a piece of my heart with you. I'll miss you forever. The world was a better place because of you. Your kindness,pure soul, need to help others came natural to you. I'll keep my promise to you. Your smile, gift for gab,laugh and "trademark hat" were just of few of the beautiful things about you. Fly like an Eagle,rest now sweet Billy.
Brenda Brooks
Sister
