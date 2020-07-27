1/
William A. Brooks
Brooks, William A.

July 22, 2020. Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, July 28, 12:00 noon until service at 2:00 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. See

www.Kutisfuneralhomes.com for obituary.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUL
28
Service
02:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
Billy
My Sweet little Brother, You took a piece of my heart with you. I'll miss you forever. The world was a better place because of you. Your kindness,pure soul, need to help others came natural to you. I'll keep my promise to you. Your smile, gift for gab,laugh and "trademark hat" were just of few of the beautiful things about you. Fly like an Eagle,rest now sweet Billy.
Brenda Brooks
Sister
