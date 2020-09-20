Danforth, William H. II, MD

William H. Danforth II, MD Chancellor Emeritus of Washington University in St. Louis and founding Chairman of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 94. Husband of the late Elizabeth Gray Danforth; father of David G. Danforth (Tina), Maebelle Anne Danforth, Elizabeth G. Danforth and the late Cynthia Danforth Prather (Robert Prather surviving); grandfather of William, Andrew, Alexander and Grace Danforth, James Jr. and Dorothy Reed, Robert Jr. and Elizabeth Hope Sankey, Elizabeth Bucci, Michael Jr., Bryan and Brett Noto and Jackson Prather; brother of Senator John C. Danforth (Sally) and the late Dorothy D. Miller (the late Jefferson L. Miller) and Donald Danforth Jr. (Carolyn B. Danforth surviving); uncle and great-uncle.

Services: Private interment. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (975 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, MO 63132, or https://www.danforthcenter.org/news/remembering-william-h-danforth/), Washington University (Washington University, MSC 1082, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130, or rememberingbilldanforth.wustl.edu/gift) or to UNICEF.

