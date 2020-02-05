William Nicholas Hogan

Obituary
Hogan, William N.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Beloved husband of 56 years to Carole Hogan (nee Noel); loving father of Kerry (Michael Hart) Hogan and Jeffrey (Cindy) Hogan; dearest grandfather of Morgan, Joseph, Brendan, Mallory and Ryan; dear brother of Edward (Joan) Hogan, Nickolas (Jean) Hogan, Dottie (Jerry) Eidson and the late Terrance (surviving Eileen) Hogan; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., Saturday, February 8, 10:00 AM until the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
