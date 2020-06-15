David M. Hopkins
1961 - 2020
David Michael Hopkins, age 59, of Nottawa, passed away late Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 21, 1961, in Sturgis, a son of the late Lyle and Lois (John) Hopkins.
David resided in Nottawa since 2006, coming from White Pigeon, where he attended White Pigeon Schools.
David always found joy in helping others and was constantly doing odd jobs for people in the Nottawa area. He had an appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed riding his moped and attending drag races.
David had a gentle soul with a kind heart. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his two sisters, Gwen (Bob) Kryder of Colon and Susan (Tom) Hamilton of Sturgis; two brothers, Douglas (Cathy) Hopkins and Bruce Hopkins, both of Sturgis; a half-sister, Karen Miller of Colon; his best friend, Scott Magnus of Nottawa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle "Hoppy" Hopkins; his mother, Lois Kreitzer; a brother-in-law, Tom Donaldson; and a nephew, Brent Donaldson.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. Private graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences with the family.








Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
1 entry
June 15, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
