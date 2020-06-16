Ellen M. Eisele
1962 - 2020
Ellen Marie Eisele, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 20, 1962, in Fowlerville, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Eisele.
She was salutatorian of Fowlerville High School class of 1980. Ellen was a proud graduate of Michigan State University and continued her education at Western Michigan University, earning a master's degree in mathematics education.
Ellen was a teacher at Sturgis Middle School for 30 years.
Ellen loved laughing and spending time with her family. She raised a small flock of chickens and shared their Green and White and brown eggs and delightful antics. She enjoyed Broadway musicals and good food. Ellen's passion was teaching middle-schoolers and finding math applications in everyday situations. She was an active participant and reader at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, George Eisele.
She is survived by her brother, Fr. James Eisele of Grand Ledge; sisters Barbara (Joseph) Parker of Fowlerville, Margaret (David) Wochaski of Kalamazoo and Janelle (Charles) Lowry of Anna, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews, Nathan (Catherine), Scott, Isaac, Marie, Bridget and Thomas Parker and Deanna, Grant and Raymond Lowry; and two great-nephews, Malachi and Gideon Parker.
The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis, where a scripture service will begin at 7:30 p.m. The family also will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the church, followed by the Funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Father James Eisele will preside at the Mass. The Funeral Mass will be livstreamed on the Holy Angels Facebook page. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Eisele Catholic Cemetery, located south of Fowlerville. Please park on Munsell Road and be careful of traffic. Please wear a mask if attending the services.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ellen's memory consider Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091; or the Ellen Eisele Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Sturgis Community Foundation, 310 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091 or at https://form.jotform.com/SturgisFoundation/EiseleMemorialScholarship.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
1 entry
