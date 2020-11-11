Gerald E. Cook, age 48, of Colon, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Gerald was born Nov. 23, 1971, in Rochester, N.Y., a son of Richard and Jeannie (Cook) Millspaugh.
Gerald graduated from Brock Port High School with the class of 1990.
On Oct. 15, 1996, Gerald married Nicole Bell in Three Rivers.
Gerald worked at IAC for 26 years. He enjoyed playing paintball and online gaming. Gerald's greatest love was his girls. The love and pride he had for them was his ultimate joy.
Gerald is survived today by his wife Nicole Cook of Colon; children Kassidy and Kendall Cook; his parents, Richard and Jeannie (Cook) Millspaugh of Hamlin, N.Y.; siblings Robert (Christina) Millspaugh of Virginia and Kristina (Dave) Claypool of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his best friend, Lewis Beers Jr.
Following Gerald's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life held 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020, at U.A.W. Local 503 Hall 120 Portage Street, Mendon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Cook family. Envelopes are available at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon and at the celebration of life. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.