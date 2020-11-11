1/1
Gerald E. Cook
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald E. Cook, age 48, of Colon, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Gerald was born Nov. 23, 1971, in Rochester, N.Y., a son of Richard and Jeannie (Cook) Millspaugh.
Gerald graduated from Brock Port High School with the class of 1990.
On Oct. 15, 1996, Gerald married Nicole Bell in Three Rivers.
Gerald worked at IAC for 26 years. He enjoyed playing paintball and online gaming. Gerald's greatest love was his girls. The love and pride he had for them was his ultimate joy.
Gerald is survived today by his wife Nicole Cook of Colon; children Kassidy and Kendall Cook; his parents, Richard and Jeannie (Cook) Millspaugh of Hamlin, N.Y.; siblings Robert (Christina) Millspaugh of Virginia and Kristina (Dave) Claypool of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his best friend, Lewis Beers Jr.
Following Gerald's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life held 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020, at U.A.W. Local 503 Hall 120 Portage Street, Mendon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Cook family. Envelopes are available at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon and at the celebration of life. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
U.A.W. Local 503 Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schipper Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved