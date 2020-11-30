John Robert Malone, 84, of Shipshewana, Ind., died Nov. 25, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Mr. Malone was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Orland, Ind., to Forest R. and Mabel (Teal) Malone.
John owned and operated Malone Milk Hauling for 34 years and had worked for Kirsch Company in Sturgis for 23 years. He was a member of Shipshewana United Methodist Church, Shipshewana Lions Club, Steam and Gas Association of LaGrange County and the former LaGrange Moose Lodge.
On Nov. 21, 1964, he married Betty Lou Randol in LaGrange, Ind. Mrs. Malone preceded him in death Oct. 29, 2019.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Carol (Jim) Martin of Kalamazoo and Dawn Sue Hicks of Coldwater; two sons, Randy Allen (Denise) Malone of Grayslake, Ill., and Tim (Lori) Malone of Sturgis; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debra Ann Johnson; a son, John Malone Jr.; two sons-in-law, Bruce Gordon Hicks and Ken Johnson; a grandson, Aaron Alan Malone; and two sisters, Ruth Sovill and Eleanor Malone.
Private family services will take place, with a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Burial will take place privately at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Ind.
Memorials may be made to Shipshewana United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.