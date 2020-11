Or Copy this URL to Share

Oma L. Bowen, 93, of LaGrange, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.



She was born on March 23, 1927, in Three Rivers, MI to Virgil D. and Frances L. (Welburn) Miller.



Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, IN. There will be a Celebration of Life for Oma announced at a later date.

