Paulette Marie Gephart, 73, of LaGrange, Ind., died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will greet friends and family 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Paulette will be laid to rest at a later date in Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Ohio. Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.





