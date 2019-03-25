Anthony "Tony" Pitalo, Jr.



1949-2019



Biloxi, MS



Anthony "Tony" Pitalo, Jr., age 69 of Biloxi, MS passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.



He was born on December 20, 1949 in Biloxi, MS to Anthony Pitalo, Sr. and Blanche Jumonville. Anthony graduated from Notre Dame High School. He worked by his dad's side for many years at Pitalo's Hardware and Boat Supply. He loved all sports, especially horse racing.



Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Pitalo, Sr. and Blanche Jumonville.



He is survived by his sister, Kristi Pitalo (Tommy) Murphy; niece, Shannon Murphy; and nephew, Brent Murphy.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Blessed Seelos Catholic Church.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am all at the Blessed Seelos Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary