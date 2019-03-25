The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Pitalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Pitalo


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Pitalo Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Pitalo, Jr.

1949-2019

Biloxi, MS

Anthony "Tony" Pitalo, Jr., age 69 of Biloxi, MS passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.

He was born on December 20, 1949 in Biloxi, MS to Anthony Pitalo, Sr. and Blanche Jumonville. Anthony graduated from Notre Dame High School. He worked by his dad's side for many years at Pitalo's Hardware and Boat Supply. He loved all sports, especially horse racing.

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Pitalo, Sr. and Blanche Jumonville.

He is survived by his sister, Kristi Pitalo (Tommy) Murphy; niece, Shannon Murphy; and nephew, Brent Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Blessed Seelos Catholic Church.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am all at the Blessed Seelos Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now