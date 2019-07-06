Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Bertrand Ladner Obituary
Bert A. Ladner, Jr.

1961 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Bert Ladner, Jr. was 57 years old when he passed away on June 7, 2019 at home with his beloved dogs, Rio and Minnie.

He was a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi for 56 years.

He was preceded in death by his beloved paternal grandparents, Garfield J. Ladner and Lottie E. Bourgeois Ladner; his beloved maternal grandparents, Leonard V. Ladner and Marius C. Ziegler Ladner; his father, Bertrand A. Ladner Sr.; his beloved mother, Marius L. Ladner Ladner; and his beloved nephew, Dustin W. Tasker.

Bert is survived by his three sisters, Karen A. Ladner Demoran of Bay St. Louis, MS, Donna M. Ladner Tasker of Gulfport, MS, and Alise L. Ladner Putnam of Pensacola, FL and her husband Mark E. Putnam. Bert is also survived by two nephews, Scott Ladner (Valorie), Joey Putnam (Rebecca); three nieces, Kelsi K. Ladner Munns (Justin), Danielle M. Tasker Callegan, Calli G. Putnam, six great-nieces, Genevieve, Aurora, Lily, Kaeleigh, Kalina and Molly; and great-nephew, Malakai.

Bert attended St. John High School and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, MS. He was proud to be an employee at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport, had a heart of gold, never met a stranger, and would give you his last dollar if you needed it. Once Bert met you, he considered you his friend. Bert loved anything and everything Disney. His nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew knew if their parents said no, he would say yes.

Per Bert's wishes there will be no services. His family asks that if Bert touched your life, made you smile, made you laugh or just made your day a little brighter, that you make a donation in his memory to .

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport served the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 6, 2019
