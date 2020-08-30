Felicia Rene'e Hudson
1981 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Felicia Renee Hudson, age 38 of Gulfport, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
She worked as a server at Barnhill's for five years and a server at Island View Casino for five years.
Felicia was preceded in death by her grandmother, Nell Stephenson Rogers; her aunt, Gail Penton Garrett; and her uncle, Danny Parker.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Frank Knight; her parents, Stephanie Penton Hudson and James Hudson; her daughters, Haleigh Hudson (Alvon) and Trinity Dunn; her son, Frank Knight, Jr.; and her brother, Jason Penton (Angela).
Felicia enjoyed shopping, spending time with her kids, family, and friends, and taking walks on the beach.
You will truly be missed, Momma! We loved you dearly -- Haleigh, Trinity, and Frankie
Even though you're gone, you will never be forgotten. Your laugh brightened up any dark day. You are sadly missed by your Momma, Brother, and Husband.
The graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Allen Cemetery, with a visitation from 9:00 AM until the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the attendance at the graveside service will be limited to 20.
.