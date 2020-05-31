Daddy,

I picked up the phone to call you about making red beans, and realized you werent able to answer my call ;(.

Thank you for everything that you have done for me during my lifetime. You were there for me when I needed advice and a guiding light in my lifes decisions. I served 20 Honable years in the Navy, graduated with an Associates/Bachelors in Computer Information Systems, achieved a Masters degree in Business Management, and served this great nation for 30 years. I would not be where I am at today without you! Through hard times and good times you have been there. Whether talking about cars, work, or cooking, you would provide me sage advice every time. When I needed to get back on track you would tell me like it is. I will miss you, our times together, and listening to you talk to your grand sons! You played a crucial part of our lives. I know you are in a better place and our Lord is watching over you!

Your son little Gordon (me), my wife Beth, and grandsons Jason, Samuel, and Michael Coy Parker will always miss, love, and remember you!

Love Your Son, Little Gordon Parker II and Family!

Gordon Parker II

Son