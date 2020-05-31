Gordon Parker
Gordon Michael Parker

Biloxi

Gordon Michael Parker was born to Coy and Evelyn Parker on November 3, 1948 in Biloxi, MS where he remained a lifelong resident. Gordon graduated from Biloxi High School in 1966. He loved to hunt, fish and work on cars with his brother Gary.

Gordon went home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Coy Parker; sister, Mary E. Griffin; grandparents, Mary & Lee Johnson and Mary Parker Alexander.

Gordon is survived by his 93 year old Mother, Evelyn Parker; brother, Gary & Linda Parker; sisters, Hazel & Roland Lewis and Denise Boyette & John Dodd. He leaves behind 3 children, Tracy Parker, Jeanne Parker and Gordon Parker II; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gordon retired from Blossman Gas.


Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, a great father, and grandfather. We will love you and miss you always.
I would not be where I am at today without your sage advice, guidance, and telling me like it is when I needed it! Through good times and bad, you have always been there for me. Whether we talked about news, tv, bikes, cars, forged in fire, or cooking red beans, steak, or chicken, I loved your feedback and take on it. I would not have been able to serve 20 honorable years in the Navy and retire without your support. I would not have been able to graduate with an Associates, Bachelors, and Masters Degree without your guidance. Thanks for being the best dad ever!!
Im teary eyed, so gonna stop here.
Your son, Little Gordon, my wife Beth, and your wonderful grandsons Jason, Samuel, and Michael Coy Parker.
Gordon Parker II
Son
May 26, 2020
Daddy,
I picked up the phone to call you about making red beans, and realized you werent able to answer my call ;(.
Thank you for everything that you have done for me during my lifetime. You were there for me when I needed advice and a guiding light in my lifes decisions. I served 20 Honable years in the Navy, graduated with an Associates/Bachelors in Computer Information Systems, achieved a Masters degree in Business Management, and served this great nation for 30 years. I would not be where I am at today without you! Through hard times and good times you have been there. Whether talking about cars, work, or cooking, you would provide me sage advice every time. When I needed to get back on track you would tell me like it is. I will miss you, our times together, and listening to you talk to your grand sons! You played a crucial part of our lives. I know you are in a better place and our Lord is watching over you!
Your son little Gordon (me), my wife Beth, and grandsons Jason, Samuel, and Michael Coy Parker will always miss, love, and remember you!
Love Your Son, Little Gordon Parker II and Family!
Gordon Parker II
Son
