Jean Watson
1927-2020
Long Beach
Jean Watson, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020.
Jean was born in Harlan County, KY. By age 18, both her parents had passed away, so she boarded a bus and headed to Detroit. There she met John Watson, whom she married. They remained married for 66 years, until his death in 2019. They bought their first house in 1955 and lived there until the mid 1980's, when they moved to Long Beach, MS.
Jean had five children; Dennis, Frank, Sandy, Don & Randy. Even though she could take a "dead" plant & make it grow, her real passion was in the kitchen. She LOVED to cook and bake. She became a mom or grandma to any who needed one. She loved people and people loved her.
Jean had a deep spiritual desire. In the early 1960's, Jehovah's Witnesses came knocking on her door and she was able to have her questions answered. On July 24, 1964, Jean was baptized.
In fact, in her late 80s, Jean could be seen driving around town still helping others learn Bible truths. Though she lost 2 sons in death through the years, lost her home & belongings in Hurricane Katrina, Jean was as tough as she was sweet!!
There will be a Zoom funeral on June 6, 2020.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.