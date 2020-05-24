Jean Watson
1927 - 2020
Jean Watson

1927-2020

Long Beach

Jean Watson, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020.

Jean was born in Harlan County, KY. By age 18, both her parents had passed away, so she boarded a bus and headed to Detroit. There she met John Watson, whom she married. They remained married for 66 years, until his death in 2019. They bought their first house in 1955 and lived there until the mid 1980's, when they moved to Long Beach, MS.

Jean had five children; Dennis, Frank, Sandy, Don & Randy. Even though she could take a "dead" plant & make it grow, her real passion was in the kitchen. She LOVED to cook and bake. She became a mom or grandma to any who needed one. She loved people and people loved her.

Jean had a deep spiritual desire. In the early 1960's, Jehovah's Witnesses came knocking on her door and she was able to have her questions answered. On July 24, 1964, Jean was baptized.

In fact, in her late 80s, Jean could be seen driving around town still helping others learn Bible truths. Though she lost 2 sons in death through the years, lost her home & belongings in Hurricane Katrina, Jean was as tough as she was sweet!!

There will be a Zoom funeral on June 6, 2020.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .



Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
