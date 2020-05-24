Jessica Renae Easterly



New Orleans, Louisiana



Jessica Renae Easterly, age 43, a native of D'Iberville Mississippi, tragically departed this life in August of 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.



She was born August 17, 1976 at the Biloxi Hospital, attended by her grandfather, the late Dr. Clay Easterly.



She is preceded in death by her brother Clay Edgar Easterly.



Jessica is survived by her parents Rick and Donna Schmitt; her father Lloyd Easterly; her sisters, Audra Schmitt and Amanda (Terry) Barnes; a nephew and three nieces; Dillon, Dakota, Phoenix, and Kennedy. Jessica's life was also surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.



She was a devoted mother to her step-daughter, Gracie. To Jessica, life pivoted on Gracie's well-being.



Cherished memories, of younger years within her Grandparents Family Home, would often be remembered by her with tender enthusiasm and joy.



Her teen years were spent living in Ocean Springs, were she graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 1994. She would later receive her undergraduate degree from The University of South Alabama, with focused subjects in Audiology and Speech Pathology.



While Jessica was christened and confirmed in the Catholic faith, she spent much of her life studying various religions in an effort to grow in the knowledge of theology, various faiths and faith practices from cultures around the world. It was important to Jessica that her Gracie be enrolled in Catholic School.



Of Jessica's life interests, the greatest was her insatiable desire for "Reading.". For Jessica, life would be explored through the avenues of typed pages, long before high heels and lipstick. Her inert talent was for fashion and design. Friends often commented that a makeover by Jessica would become a perfect makeover, making a girl's night out "memorable and special".



Her love of Family Traditions, the Holidays, and the Christmas song, Santa Baby sung by the late Marilyn Monroe (her favorite actress of this era) are just a few of the many memories of Jessica. Her quick wit, unforgettable laughter, and beautiful smile will always be remembered.



The tragedy of Jessica's loss will always ignite memories of the devotion of her two sisters, Audra and Amanda. Heaven Messengers, Armored Above, Guarded in their endless pursuit for Truth and Justice.



Maria Creel, Jessica's friend, confident, A Cry in the Wilderness became Love Empowered, Self Exposed.



The Undeterred pursuit for Truth and Justice from her two sisters and a devoted friend would become the Shelter in which we Grieve, Sought Love and Continue to Live, Faith Confident. Our Savior assurance fills our hearts: "Blessed are they who thirst and hunger for Righteousness, for they shall be satisfied, and see Justice." Here lies The Epitome of Grace.



The immediate family and close friends, inclusive of Daniel Frazza Jones and Jennifer Penrose will gather for a private ceremony in her honor at a future date.



For those wishing to express their condolences, her family, asks to please send contributions in Jessica's honor and remembrances to the:



Woman and Children's Shelter (Victims of Domestic Violence)



P.O Box 333; Biloxi, MS 39533





