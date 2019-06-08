June Shirley Thompson Jones



1921 ~ 2019



Wiggins



June Shirley Jones, age 97, was called to her home above on June 6, 2019 in Wiggins, MS.



June was born on September 17, 1921 to the late Lewis and Mamie Thompson in Hammond, LA. She went on to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University. A member of the National Association of Dance Masters, she went on to teach dance for more than 50 years and owned Jones Dance Studio in Mississippi City.



June married the late Roy Jackson Jones, with whom she celebrated 50+ years of marriage. After Hurricane Katrina, she moved to Wiggins, MS and remained active in the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Stone County Homemakers Association, and attended the First United Methodist Church in Wiggins. She will be greatly missed, but fondly remembered.



She leaves to cherish her memory a family that consists of 3 daughters, Judith Breland of Wiggins, Stephanie Hammontree of Big Level, and Roylynn Jones of McHenry; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 nieces and their families.



The first visitation will be held from 4:30 – 8:00 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service 1115 West College Ave. Wiggins, MS. The second visitation will be held from 4:30 – 8:00 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS. A graveside service will be held 11 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1005 Western Ave. Hammond, LA 70401.



