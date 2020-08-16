Reginald (Reggie)
Harrison Bates
1954 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Reginald (Reggie) Harrison Bates, age 66, of Ocean Springs, MS left this earth on August 8, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19.
Reggie Bates was born in Temple, TX on January 10 ,1954, to Richard and Irene Bates. He grew up in the town of Ardmore, OK where he attended and graduated from Dickson High School. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Radio/TV/Film. Reggie went on to achieve a very successful 43 year career in radio broadcasting and sales, most notably 22 years with WKNN on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He spent 14 years curating the Country Cares program with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN through K99 FM here on the Gulf Coast. His work with them included countless golf tournaments, concerts, and other fundraisers that helped to support the children of St. Jude's. For the last 5 years, Reggie worked for Heartland Payment Systems where he aided local businesses with their point of sale services. He thoroughly enjoyed his work with Heartland because it connected him with the community daily and gave him the opportunity to help local entrepreneurs. He dedicated most of his time in recent years to being a deacon and worship leader at First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs, MS as well as being very involved with and serving on the board for The Mississippi Songwriters Association.
He is survived by his wife Kay Bates, son, Clay Bates and wife Shannon, step-son Loren Gautier and wife Courtney, step-daughter Kristina Gautier, and grandchildren, Levi, Ann, and Ava Gautier.
A virtual service will be held at 10am CST on Saturday, August 22nd through the website of First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs at www.fpcosms.com
and will be held online for viewing after the original broadcast. If anyone wants to send a message to Reggie, a story or fond memory, they can do so at messagestoReggie@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs, MS, or The Mississippi Songwriter's Association. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more detailed information on the life of Reggie Bates, please see his full obituary at www.bradfordokeefe.com
