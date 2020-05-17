Rita Kovacevich
1937 - 2020
Rita "Joan" Kovacevich

1937 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Rita "Joan" Kovacevich, 82, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Kovacevich was a lifelong member of the Slavic Ladies Auxiliary with her husband serving as President of the Men's Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Kovacevich, Sr.; her daughter, Jody; her parents, Rita and Augustine Barich; and her brothers, Terry and Danny.

Mrs. Kovacevich's survivors include her daughter, Jackie Kovacevich; her sons, Paul, Jr. and Terry (Caree); her sisters, Kathleen (Bill) Dellenger and Cindy Barich; her brother, Greg Barich; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Bea), Katy, Nicholas (Tamara), Logan, Kevin, Brian, Benjamin and Jack; and her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ava and Ruby.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation and special thanks to great friends and caregivers, Gail and Nikki and to Notre Dame Hospice, especially Christine. And they wish to express their love to Tamara and Abba.

A private graveside service will be held at the family's request.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
1 entry
May 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
